Bomb disposal unit called to iconic UK golf course

Golf News

Bomb disposal unit called to iconic UK golf course

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2020
Royal Cromer Golf in England golf courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf bomb disposal unit World War 2 Old Tom Morris Curtis Cup
Royal Cromer

A bomb disposal unit was scrambled to a popular English golf course on Monday after an unexploded device was unearthed on one of its fairways.

The North Norfolk News is reporting that the Royal Logistical Corps Bomb Disposal Team was dispatched to the Royal Cromer Golf Club after a mortar bomb, believed to date from World War 2, was discovered by greenkeepers.

They were carrying out course maintenance between the seventh and 12th fairways when they encountered the device.

It is believed the bomb disposal experts removed it from the course and took it to the practice ground, where it was safely detonated shortly before 5pm.

Jamie Collyer, the bar manager at club, told the newspaper: “The greenkeepers were just doing some maintenance work, they were digging and found part of it. People on the course told me the explosion was really, really loud.”

Founded in 1888, Royal Cromer is the second oldest golf club in Norfolk behind Great Yarmouth & Caister, which was established in 1882.

Originally designed by the great Old Tom Morris, the clifftop course has been forced to make some significant changes to its layout over the years due to coastal erosion. JH Taylor, James Braid, Frank Pennink and Donald Steel have all, at various times, been commissioned to keep 18 holes in play.

Incidentally, it was at Royal Cromer, in 1905, that the first-ever international golf match took place between Great Britain’s leading females and their American counterparts. That match laid the foundations for what would become the Curtis Cup.

