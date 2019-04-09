Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

You have to go all the way back to 2005 to find the last time Tiger Woods triumphed at Augusta National.

Even so, bookmakers are running scared of the former world No.1 slipping into the Green Jacket for a fifth time this weekend.

Take Ladbrokes, for example.

They are facing up to the prospect of paying out £1MILLION in the event of a Woods’ win this weekend – and it’s partly to do with the Grand National.

• PXG makes big signing on eve of Masters

• DeChambeau hits back at his 'slow play' critics

• Rose reveals secret weapon for Augusta

They’ve taken a flurry of bets over the last few weeks on a so-called Tiger double: Tiger Roll to win the Grand National and Tiger Woods to win at Augusta National.

The bet would have been 92/1 before the former went off at Aintree on Saturday evening, with Tiger Roll completing part one of the double. Now, it’s down to Woods to seal the deal.

• Who the bunkered team is backing this week



• Who feels "more ready than ever" to win a major?



Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All eyes will be on Woods this weekend with the 'Tiger Double' potentially set to bite the bookies."

Latest Ladbrokes Master odds

Rory McIlroy - 7/1

Dustin Johnson - 10/1

Justin Rose - 14/1

Jon Rahm - 16/1

Justin Thomas - 16/1

Tiger Woods - 16/1

Rickie Fowler - 18/1

Francesco Molinari - 20/1

Jordan Spieth - 20/1