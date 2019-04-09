search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Golf News

Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

By Michael McEwan09 April, 2019
Tiger Woods The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships Ladbrokes Betting
Tiger Woods Augusta National

You have to go all the way back to 2005 to find the last time Tiger Woods triumphed at Augusta National. 

Even so, bookmakers are running scared of the former world No.1 slipping into the Green Jacket for a fifth time this weekend. 

Take Ladbrokes, for example. 

They are facing up to the prospect of paying out £1MILLION in the event of a Woods’ win this weekend – and it’s partly to do with the Grand National. 

• PXG makes big signing on eve of Masters

• DeChambeau hits back at his 'slow play' critics

• Rose reveals secret weapon for Augusta

They’ve taken a flurry of bets over the last few weeks on a so-called Tiger double: Tiger Roll to win the Grand National and Tiger Woods to win at Augusta National. 

Tiger Roll

The bet would have been 92/1 before the former went off at Aintree on Saturday evening, with Tiger Roll completing part one of the double. Now, it’s down to Woods to seal the deal.

• Who the bunkered team is backing this week

• Who feels "more ready than ever" to win a major?

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All eyes will be on Woods this weekend with the 'Tiger Double' potentially set to bite the bookies."

Latest Ladbrokes Master odds

Rory McIlroy - 7/1
Dustin Johnson - 10/1
Justin Rose - 14/1
Jon Rahm - 16/1
Justin Thomas - 16/1
Tiger Woods - 16/1
Rickie Fowler - 18/1
Francesco Molinari - 20/1
Jordan Spieth - 20/1

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Ladbrokes

Related Articles - Betting

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow