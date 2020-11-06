Bookies make one man heavy favourite to win The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is the clear frontrunner with the bookmakers to win next week’s Masters Tournament.



The 27-year-old US Open champion is heavily favoured to win back-to-back majors and his first Green Jacket when play gets underway at Augusta National seven months later than originally scheduled.

Sports Betting Online, a betting comparison site, has analysed the latest odds from some of the biggest names in online sports gambling, all of whom are strongly tipping world No.6 DeChambeau to power his way to glory.

His emphatic six-shot victory over the rest of the field at Winged Foot in September, alongside his tie for fourth at the PGA Championship in August, is why he goes into the Masters as the betting favourite.

He is available at 8/1, ahead in the market over the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and defending champion Tiger Woods.



Woods produced one of the great sporting comebacks with his 2019 victory at the Masters but has since struggled to produce form to this standard. The 44-year-old is currently available at a general 30/1 to win a sixth Masters title and second since 2005.

Rahm heads in as the second favourite and can be supported at a general 11/1. The 25-year-old Spaniard is yet to win his first major but is trending in the right direction, having finished in a tie for 13th at the USGA and third at the US Open in 2019. He has also recently tied for second at the Zozo Championship, so is bringing in strong form to the Masters.

McIlroy, meantime, is available at a general 11/1, whilst world No.1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are going at around 12/1.

