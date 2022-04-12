Bookies reveal who they think the next first-time major winner will be

Golf has a new major champion in Scottie Scheffler – but attention is already turning to who could be next to break their duck.

Scheffler continued an incredible run of form with a three-shot victory at the Masters.

There are plenty of other star names who will be looking to follow in his footsteps, and betting firm Bookies.com is already offering odds on the next star who could potentially make their breakthrough.

Leading the way is Xander Schauffele at less than 4/1, who has already finished tied for second at two majors.

Cameron Smith, who ran Scheffler close at Augusta, and Viktor Hovland are both slightly further out at less than 5/1.

Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Daniel Berger are also among the contenders, along with the likes of Sungjae Im.

There are places on the list too for veterans Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, ranked at 35/1 and 40/1 respectively.

For the full list, visit Bookies.com. Always gamble responsibly.