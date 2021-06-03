search
Golf News

Bookmaker opens market for Brooks versus Bryson boxing bout

By Ryan Crombie31 May, 2021
The war of words between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has prompted one American bookmaker to open multiple markets pitting the two PGA Tour stars against each other.

The fallout over that leaked video raged on last week, as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka took their spat to Twitter.

US Open champion DeChambeau suggested that “it’s nice to be living rent free” in the head of Koepka, before the eight-time PGA Tour champ responded with a video of a fan taunting DeChambeau, calling him ‘Brooksy’.

Now, just as YouTube stars have taken to the boxing ring in recent years to settle their differences, American bookmaker Bet US believes it will be the two PGA Tour heavyweights in the ring next.

The bookmaker is letting punters place bets on who would come out on top in a boxing match between the two rivals.

Bet US has four-time major champion Brooks Koepka down as favourite for the bout at odds of 4/6, while DeChambeau, despite weighing in at a heavier weight, is the outsider at odds of 11/10.

A tussle in the ring isn’t the only market the betting company are offering. Bet US are offering odds on who would win in an endurance test between the two, with both players coming in at the same price of 5/6.

Some of the other markets include, a hot dog eating contest, in which DeChambeau is the heavy favourite, who trolls most in 2021 and who gets married and divorced first.

Whether or not the two players settle their differences inside the ropes of a boxing ring or a golf course remains to be seen, but what is certain is that this feud shows no signs of slowing down.

