search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsBoost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted

Golf News

Boost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted

By Lewis Fraser23 February, 2023
Coul Links Golf In Scotland golf in the highlands
Coul Links New Mar 2022

Highland Council have granted permission for work to begin on a multi-million-pound eco-hotel on the site of planned championship golf course, Coul Links.

As first reported by the Northern Times, the Highland Council has given the green light for work to start on four, four-bedroom lodges at Coul Farm, a short distance from the planned ‘world-class’ links.

• Pieters explains LIV switch

• Dustin Johnson splits with long-time sponsor

The £20m project is ‘entirely reliant’ on planning permission being granted for the golf course, and will feature four, four-bedroom lodges. The plans also feature a reception and breakfast building.

Edward Abel Smith, who owns the site and Coul Enterprises, said, "these plans have always been based on a new world-class golf course that would attract visitors from around the world being developed at Coul Links - and that remains the case."

There are also plans for the site to expand to 20 lodge buildings, a venture that would create more than 40 jobs in the East Sutherland area.

The hotel's plans have been drawn up by local architect Iain Levens, who told the Northern Times his plans demonstrate "cutting-edge sustainability."

“While the lodge itself is built off walls with a solum avoiding any concrete floor slabs, the choice of a wildflower green roof adds several ecological benefits and becomes another area of natural habitat for flora and fauna with insects and invertebrates particularly suited to them," he explained.

The long-running saga has been ongoing for nearly a decade. 

In February 2020, Scottish Ministers refused planning permission for the course, which is set to be designed by Coore and Crenshaw, due to concerns over the environment which the course would be built on. This was despite local councillors backing the development.

• Keiser: Coul can one of the greatest in the world

• Conservationists argue against Coul

Proponents of the golf course say that the links, which is just to the north of Royal Dornoch, would only impact 0.1% of the SSSI area, and generate enough income to properly protect the site.

Earlier this month, a planning application was submitted to the Highland Council, which Communities for Coul, say addresses the concerns that saw the project initially rejected. 

In a ballot held in 2021, almost 70% of local residents said they were in favour of the course getting the go-ahead. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Coul Links

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf in the highlands

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf Mayakoba: Full prize money, leaderboard & payout
Brooks Koepka insists Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
Sir Nick Faldo blasts Sergio Garcia over Rory McIlroy criticism
Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats
Puerto Rico Open: Preview & betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow