Borders club faces "uncertain future" due to pandemic

Golf News

Borders club faces "uncertain future" due to pandemic

By bunkered.co.uk22 April, 2020
Torwoodlee Golf Club Golf in the Borders SCottish Borders coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Torwoodlee

A popular golf club in the Scottish Borders has launched a fundraising campaign as it looks to survive the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Torwoodlee GC has told ITV that it faces an uncertain future as a result of having to close it course and clubhouse temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

To help recover some of the lost revenue, the Galashiels club is trying to raise £10,000 via a Just Giving page - funds that officials say is required to survive the lockdown and beyond.

• BLOG - Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster

• Karin Sharp takes reins of Scottish Golf

• Scottish Golf CEO McKinlay resigns

"The club over the last five or six years has been struggling because visitors numbers have been dropping and members dropping and that’s a trend that golf in Scotland has seen," said club chairman Robin Brydon.

"We’ve had to as a club look at increasing membership fees visitor fees so it’s a tough time economically for everyone.

"This is our 125th year. We wouldn’t want it to be our last."

Since the Just Giving page went live little over a week ago, more than £7,000 has already been raised.

The Borders Golfing Association is doing its best to help by returning annual levies to each of its 21 member clubs. It is also offering an interest-free loan of up to £500 to any of its club that in particularly dire financial straits. 

• Popular Scots club launches membership appeal

• WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS

However, even that may not be enough.

BGA president Alastair Christie said: "For a lot of clubs it wouldn’t need very much to tip them over the edge and we’d hate that, so we’ve got to try what is in our powers."

• To donate to Torwoodlee Golf Club, please click here

