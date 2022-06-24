Boris Johnson leads tributes to Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick is the US Open champion – and it’s fair to say he’s proving a popular winner.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield won his first major at the Country Club, the scene of his US Amateur victory nine years ago.

Since the winning putt rolled in, tributes have been pouring in from across the world of golf and beyond.

His boyhood club Sheffield United posted a message of support, and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson got in on the act.

And legendary Blades manager Neil Warnock had his say too.

Huge congratulations to @MattFitz94 on winning the @usopengolf.



You have made the city of Sheffield and indeed the whole country incredibly proud. https://t.co/np31YsRhnc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2022

Absolutely brilliant to see @MattFitz94 win the US Open! Equally delighted for his coach Mike Walker. It’s nice when wonderful people have success. 😁🍾 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) June 20, 2022

Well done @MattFitz94!

You are the most professional athlete I’ve ever met…and you deserve this and more!

🏆 — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) June 19, 2022

Congratulations @MattFitz94! Couldn’t be happier for a really nice young man—a terrific young man!

One of the great rounds of golf I have ever seen on final day of @usopengolf! He had the pressure on him, having never won in the United States, and came through in flying colors!🏆 pic.twitter.com/9vSjOYEIQ8 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 20, 2022

The boy from Sheffield done good. 🏆



Congrats to @MattFitz94 on winning the US Open in Boston. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Ctnir2cnc — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 19, 2022

I’m so proud of my fellow Sheffielder @MattFitz94 What a finish and what guts did he show. I was crying watching it.



Well done son #USOpen champion! #Golf — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) June 20, 2022

Fitzpatrick’s win meant he became only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same course, after Jack Nicklaus.

He also netted $3.15 million – the biggest payout in major history.