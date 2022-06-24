search
Boris Johnson leads tributes to Matt Fitzpatrick

Golf News

Boris Johnson leads tributes to Matt Fitzpatrick

By Jamie Hall20 June, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick Boris Johnson Neil Warnock US Open Jack Nicklaus
Matt Fitzpatrick Twitter Reacts

Matt Fitzpatrick is the US Open champion – and it’s fair to say he’s proving a popular winner.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield won his first major at the Country Club, the scene of his US Amateur victory nine years ago.

Since the winning putt rolled in, tributes have been pouring in from across the world of golf and beyond.

• 8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for US Open win

• Matt Fitzpatrick makes history with major win

His boyhood club Sheffield United posted a message of support, and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson got in on the act.

And legendary Blades manager Neil Warnock had his say too.

Fitzpatrick’s win meant he became only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same course, after Jack Nicklaus.

He also netted $3.15 million – the biggest payout in major history.

