The world’s best hickory players are coming together next month to compete in the first Scottish Hickory Tour since 1930.



The series, which gets underway with the James Braid 150th Anniversary Hickory Open, will see 20 professionals and 40 amateurs ultimately qualify to participate in the tour final to be played at Leven Links in October.

To celebrate the launch of the tour, the world’s top hickory golfers will congregate at Braid Hills in Edinburgh for the ‘IceBreaker’ James Braid’s 150th Anniversary Hickory Open event.



• Scots course stymied by sickening stench

• Golf legends set for Major Champions event

• Jacklin makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

It is being played on this day in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the birth of the Braid, a five-time Open champion and designer of over 400 courses, including Brora, Bruntsfield, Dalmahoy and Lundin Links, as well asBoat of Garten, Grantown-on-Spey and The Glen.



WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH



The first match is being played over nine holes at Braid Hills – which, despite its name, wasn’t designed by James Braid!



• What the hell's happened to Augusta National?!

• Tour pro involved in car crash in Dubai

The players then move on to the Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club in the afternoon for another nine holes.

The full schedule is as follows:

February 6 – James Braid 150th Anniversary Open

April 8-9 – Jack’s Open Pro-Am

June 24-25 – First Icelandic Hickory Open 2020

July 7 – John Still Memorial Trophy

August 18-19 – Highland Hickory Open

October 6-8 – The Scottish Hickory Final



To find out more, log-on to thescottishhickorytour.com

