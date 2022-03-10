Brand-new open series coming to Scotland

Scottish Golf has announced the launch of a brand-new national championship in partnership with PING.

The Scottish Open Series is the first-ever multi-tee event open to all golfer types, including those not currently attached to a club.

Six qualifying rounds will be played across some of Scotland’s best-known tracks: Murcar Links, Douglas Park, Fraserburgh, Bruntsfield Links, Longniddry and Western Gailes.

Those who qualify will then battle it out at a Grand Final at Trump International in Aberdeenshire in August.

“It’s been hugely positive to see participation numbers increasing across all golfer types over the past few years,” said Fraser Munro, head of events at Scottish Golf.

“The new PING Scottish Open Series will help make our events even more attractive, accessible, and inclusive going forward.

“It’s extremely important our National Championships not only cater for golfers of all ages and abilities but continue to adapt and evolve to support increasing player numbers and the different ways our customers consume their golf.”

Around 1,000 golfers will have the chance to take part in the qualifiers, while the winners will be treated to a two-night stay in the Village Hotel in Aberdeen as well as a gala dinner.

The leading players from each qualifier will win PING products worth over £600, including PING putters, cart bags, carry bags and holdalls as well as book their place in the final.

At the Grand Final, the leading players will receive PING vouchers with the eventual gross and net winners scooping the top prize of playing golf at Gleneagles with DP World Tour winner Calum Hill.

“We are thrilled to be working with PING on this new championship, and we’d like to thank them for their continuing support for new styles of competition,” said Ian Forsyth, Scottish Golf’s chief commercial officer.

“We look forward to welcoming independent golfers to the series.”

To find out more and for details on how to enter, visit the Scottish Golf app.