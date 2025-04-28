Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brandel Chamblee has taken aim at the organisers of the Chevron Championship after a controversial finish to the first LPGA major of the season.

Japan’s Mao Saigo prevailed in a dramatic five-way playoff on a chaotic Sunday in Texas, but only after players used an intriguingly-placed grandstand as a backstop on the 18th hole at Carlton Woods.

The grandstand on the par-5 final hole was positioned a mere few yards away from the green, meaning competitors could take on the water in two without the fear they will go long through in spite of a rock hard putting surface.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn almost hit the volunteer she had used as a guide beyond the green after her ball bounced back off the grandstand in regulation play.

But needing a par up the last to claim her third major title, Jutanugarn found a horrendous lie over the back and, in surreal scenes, whiffed a chip shot that ultimately went on to cost her a victory.

NBC analsyst Chamblee was among many on social media unimpressed with the grandstand placement.

The issue, which has also reared its head in the men’s game for many years, allows professionals a bailout that is of course, not afforded to amateur players.

“Hate to see a major end the way Chevron did today,” Chamblee wrote on X.

“Why is there a grand stand so close to the back edge of a closing hole par 5 that players can hit in two?

“It allows players to bounce into the grandstands but also forces everyone all week to walk in the same area, no doubt chewing up the spot where players have to chip from.

“Ariya Jutanugarn’s ball should have been off the back of the green some ten yards leaving a basic chip, but instead was in a horrid lie from which she whiffed her chip and then lost in a playoff.”

Australian former tour pro Nick O’Hern concurred with Chamblee.

“See it sometimes at tournaments but the @Chevron_Golf grandstands around 18 green take the cake,” O’Hern added. “Players just blasting it into them, and hoping for relief… although not for Jutanugarn.”

“Anyone else have disdain for the finishing hole?” one fan agreed. “Everyone is just launching it over the green and taking their free drop from the grandstand.”

The subject dominated the online discussion as rising star Saigo nailed a five footer for birdie in the largest playoff in LPGA major history.

“I was able to realise my dream and I’m very happy about this,” the 23-year-old said afterwards, via a translator.

“I still have four more majors to go, and I want to shoot for number one in the world. I will do my best in the remaining four majors.”

