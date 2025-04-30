Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brandel Chamblee has taken aim at Bryson DeChambeau after the US Open champion was filmed venting at the course before a LIV Golf event.

DeChambeau, who finished joint runner-up at LIV Mexico last Sunday, was furious with the way the bunkers were set up at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

New sand in the shallow traps caused issues for players in the 54-hole event and DeChambeau showed his disdain as he attempted to get to grips with them during a practice round.

“Worst f****** bunkers ever,” he said in a video shared by Perisgolf on Instagram. “The worst.”

When asked if the problem was down to wet sand, DeChambeau replied: “No, no!, you have the f****** thumb roller. What the hell. You can hurt somebody’s wrist. You can break somebody’s wrist. You can’t even get it out… It’s so bad.”

Former PGA Tour pro turned analyst Chamblee called DeChambeau “one of the best things to ever happen to golf” after his US Open victory at Pinehurst last year.

Let’s just say this appraisal after watching DeChambeau’s explosive rant wasn’t quite as glowing.

Posted on X, here was Chamblee’s damning response in full:

“A) He signed up for this when he signed on to be a puppet for a murderous dictator and to play a tour that does not value the best conditioned courses, but those that will hold events for a murderous dictator.

B) This is what practice rounds are for.

C) You signed on for hundreds of millions, quit complaining.”

DeChambeau and co. are in South Korea for the first time this week as LIV breaks new ground at the Jack Nicklaus Club in Incheon, a city just west of the Seoul capital.