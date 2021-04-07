search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee excited by "colossally intriguing" Bob MacIntyre

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee excited by "colossally intriguing" Bob MacIntyre

By bunkered.co.uk05 April, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Brandel Chamblee The Bunkered Podcast Scottish news The Masters Augusta National Golf Channel
Bob Mac Intyre Brandel Chamblee

As he prepares to make his Masters debut this week, Robert MacIntyre has a high-profile new fan.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

The former PGA Tour winner got an up-close look at the 24-year-old Scot during the recent WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship – where he emerged from a tough group at the expense of world No.1 Dustin Johnson – and he admits that he was impressed by what he saw.

“We got to see enough him that week to be colossally intrigued,” Chamblee told the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, available now from all good podcast platforms.

• Golfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

“I enjoyed diving in and looking at his golf swing. He seems to be really nice, gentile gentleman but, on the other side, there seems to be a sort of ferocity to his demeanour. He gained a lot of fans the week of the WGC for sure and I’m one of them.” 

In a wide-ranging discussion, Chamblee also revealed why he’s backing Bryson DeChambeau to win this week’s Masters.

The big-hitting American was heavily fancied to contend at Augusta National in November but could do no better than a tie for 34th. However, Chamblee fancies the world No.5 to go all the way this time around.

“I expect Bryson ‘Take 2’ at The Masters to be quite a bit different from ‘Take 1’,” he said. “The Masters really is an easy event to pick the winner. By and large, the winner, pretty much the vast majority of the time, comes from the top-20 players in the world.

“Looking at this year, Bryson leads the PGA Tour in scoring average. Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green, he’s first. Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee, he’s first. He’s already won this year and had numerous good finishes. So, you don’t really need to look too much further.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre in confident mood ahead of Masters debut
Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”
Rory McIlroy taking pragmatic approach to latest Grand Slam bid
The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story
The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
See all videos right arrow