Brandel Chamblee excited by "colossally intriguing" Bob MacIntyre

As he prepares to make his Masters debut this week, Robert MacIntyre has a high-profile new fan.



Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

The former PGA Tour winner got an up-close look at the 24-year-old Scot during the recent WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship – where he emerged from a tough group at the expense of world No.1 Dustin Johnson – and he admits that he was impressed by what he saw.

“We got to see enough him that week to be colossally intrigued,” Chamblee told the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, available now from all good podcast platforms.



“I enjoyed diving in and looking at his golf swing. He seems to be really nice, gentile gentleman but, on the other side, there seems to be a sort of ferocity to his demeanour. He gained a lot of fans the week of the WGC for sure and I’m one of them.”

In a wide-ranging discussion, Chamblee also revealed why he’s backing Bryson DeChambeau to win this week’s Masters.

The big-hitting American was heavily fancied to contend at Augusta National in November but could do no better than a tie for 34th. However, Chamblee fancies the world No.5 to go all the way this time around.



“I expect Bryson ‘Take 2’ at The Masters to be quite a bit different from ‘Take 1’,” he said. “The Masters really is an easy event to pick the winner. By and large, the winner, pretty much the vast majority of the time, comes from the top-20 players in the world.

“Looking at this year, Bryson leads the PGA Tour in scoring average. Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green, he’s first. Strokes Gained: Off-The-Tee, he’s first. He’s already won this year and had numerous good finishes. So, you don’t really need to look too much further.