HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee makes huge claim about WGC hopeful

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee makes huge claim about WGC hopeful

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2019
Brandel Chamblee

As the 64-man field prepares for this year’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship to get underway tomorrow, Brandel Chamblee has singled one of those players out for huge praise – saying he should be “the greatest match play player in the history of the game”.

Speaking on the Golf Channel shortly after the 16 groups for the initial round-robin element of the event were drawn, Chamblee hailed Phil Mickelson – but with one significant caveat.

“On paper, Phil Mickelson should be the greatest match play player in the history of the game,” said Chamblee.

“He reminds me of Walter Hagen, who was basically unbeaten. He’s bold, he’s long, he’s daring, great short game, fabulous putter, but he’s been an upset waiting to happen.

“He’s played 17 times in the Match Play and he’s never made it to the semis. You cannot ignore that.”

Phil Mickelson 260319

Mickelson, a winner of three World Golf Championships, has twice reached the quarter-finals of the event: in 2004 and 2017, when he lost to Davis Love III and Bill Haas respectively.

The left-hander – who has also lost more matches than any other golfer in the history of the Ryder Cup (22) – has been drawn in arguably the most competitive group in Austin, alongside former champions Jason Day and Henrik Stenson, as well as the on-form Jim Furyk.  

