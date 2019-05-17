search
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee reacts to Koepka’s record round

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee reacts to Koepka’s record round

By Michael McEwan17 May, 2019
Brandel Chamblee Golf Channel

Earlier this week, Brandel Chamblee said he needed “more evidence” that Brooks Koepka is a “truly great player” and not just on a hot streak.

Cue a new course record 63 from Koepka on the brutally tough Black Course at Bethpage to take the first round lead at the US PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old – bidding to win a fourth major in his last eight starts – had seven birdies and no bogeys in what he described as “one of the best rounds I’ve played as a professional”. 

• Tiger explains Bethpage no-show

• John Daly hits back at critics of his buggy

A bloody nose for Chamblee, no stranger to a falling out with Koepka. To his credit, he took it on the chin.

"I've been flipped off a few times in my life – probably not as often as you'd think – but I felt like he was giving me the finger for 4 1/2 hours out there today," said Chamblee on the Golf Channel on Thursday night.

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)

"I gotta tell you, I enjoyed it. Outside of his immediate family, I can't think anybody who enjoyed that round more than I did."

