Brandel Chamblee reacts to Koepka’s record round

Earlier this week, Brandel Chamblee said he needed “more evidence” that Brooks Koepka is a “truly great player” and not just on a hot streak.



Cue a new course record 63 from Koepka on the brutally tough Black Course at Bethpage to take the first round lead at the US PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old – bidding to win a fourth major in his last eight starts – had seven birdies and no bogeys in what he described as “one of the best rounds I’ve played as a professional”.



• Tiger explains Bethpage no-show

• John Daly hits back at critics of his buggy



A bloody nose for Chamblee, no stranger to a falling out with Koepka. To his credit, he took it on the chin.

"I've been flipped off a few times in my life – probably not as often as you'd think – but I felt like he was giving me the finger for 4 1/2 hours out there today," said Chamblee on the Golf Channel on Thursday night.



• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)



"I gotta tell you, I enjoyed it. Outside of his immediate family, I can't think anybody who enjoyed that round more than I did."