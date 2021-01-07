search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee shares solution to golf's distance debate

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee shares solution to golf's distance debate

By Michael McEwan07 January, 2021
Brandel Chamblee Driving Distance Golf Channel Bryson DeChambeau PGA Tour Tour News
Chamblee

One of golf's leading analysts has outlined what he believes to be the best solution to golf's distance debate.

Brandel Chamblee reckons that rolling back equipment is not the answer. Instead, the former PGA Tour pro believes that tougher course set-ups are the way forward - starting with growing out the rough.

In a lengthy piece for GolfChannel.com, Chamblee wrote: "Players are better out of the rough – in fact, they hit 12% more greens from the thick stuff than they did 40 years ago – which stands to reason, given that the players are using much shorter clubs and can more easily cut through taller grass with a steeper angle of attack.

"The delta between a hit fairway and a missed fairway on the PGA Tour today is 0.3 shots when the rough is just two inches thick. But grow the rough to four inches and the cost of missing a fairway goes up to .55 shots."

• Whan announces shock LPGA departure

• Another award for record-breaker Westwood

• Schauffele describes "scary" COVID-19 ordeal

He added: "We do not need the ball to fly shorter and nor do we need the clock to be rolled-back on equipment, just to make 'more relevant' a few holes or a few courses in the golf world. 

"Those who think we should remind me of merchants of a coastal city who are against the building of a lighthouse because it will injure the wrecking business. 

"What we need, is not to make golf balls shorter or golf courses longer, but to make the fairway heights, the rough heights and the green heights longer, and almost every single problem in this game will be solved."

Whilst by no means a new issue for golf to contend with, the distance that modern players are able to hit the golf ball came into sharper focus in 2020 thanks to the exploits of Bryson DeChambeau. 

• WATCH - Bryson's latest antics leave fans baffled

• Are you one of our Advent Calendar winners?

The American went from 34th in Driving Distance on the PGA Tour in 2019, with an average poke of 302.5 yards, to first in 2020, averaging 322.1 yards and knocking off his first major championship win in the process.

However, according to Chamblee, it would be wrong to attribute those gains to equipment. 

"DeChambeau didn’t become the longest hitter in PGA Tour history solely or even largely because of advancements in equipment," he reasoned. "He became the longest hitter in PGA Tour history because of advancements in his athleticism and his technique.

"His 2019-20 before-and-after pictures would, if he were alive, send Charles Darwin back to the Galapagos Islands."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
Ping
play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"
Top coach suggests one thing to help Jordan Spieth end slump
PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course
Butch Harmon denies reports he is coaching ex world No.1
"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow