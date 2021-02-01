search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee slaughters Patrick Reed over rules row

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee slaughters Patrick Reed over rules row

By Ryan Crombie01 February, 2021
Patrick Reed Farmers Insurance Open Brandel Chamblee Torrey Pines PGA Tour Tour News Rules of Golf Controversy
Brandel Chamblee

Brandel Chamblee has taken Patrick Reed to task over the PGA Tour star’s latest rules debacle and says “not a single player is in defence of what Reed did”.

Reed swept up his ninth PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at the weekend but did so under a cloud of suspicion, following an incident that occurred on Torrey Pines' tenth hole during Saturday's third round.

Reed claimed embedded ball relief after pulling his approach shot from a fairway bunker into the left rough. That was despite the fact television footage showed that the ball had, quite clearly, bounced.

The 30-year-old was adamant neither he nor anyone in his group saw the ball bounce. He then marked his ball and picked it up before a rules official could inspect the lie.

• Rory involved in similar incident to Reed

• Fellow players his out at Patrick Reed

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

Reed was cleared to take a free drop and has been absolved of wrongdoing by PGA Tour officials.

The incident has sparked fury from across the golf world as former and current pros have called Reed’s actions into question, including former tour pro and analyst Brandel Chamblee.

“In the same way that there is a distinction between law and morality, there is a mark distinction, in this case, between what he was legally allowed to do and what he ethically appeared to be doing,” said Chamblee, speaking on the Golf Channel.

“There is an unwritten code which players adhere to around the golf ball. He violated that code in so many ways that even the rules officials themselves were stammering as to how to address it.”

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

Chamblee was heavily critical of Reed in 2019 when allegations were made that the former Masters champion had cheated at the Hero World Challenge. Just over a year on, his strong feelings towards his fellow American haven’t subsided.

“I either messaged or talked to 15 to 20 current and past tour players, some of them Hall of Fame members, over the past 24 hours and not a single player is in defence of what Patrick Reed did,” added Chamblee.

• US names new Presidents Cup captain

• Brooks Koepka announces shock split

“Every single tour player that watched the ball bounce knows there is not a doubt in their mind that the ball did not embed. He pulled it out, palmed it, poked around the hole for a period of time. I’ve never seen anybody do that.

“Ask yourself this: if everybody in the field were to conduct themselves around a golf ball in this manner, would it be good for the game of golf? It would not be. It would call into question every single movement or drop that every single player would be making. It would cause an uproar on the PGA Tour.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Controversy

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow