search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrandel Chamblee SLAUGHTERS Patrick Reed

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee SLAUGHTERS Patrick Reed

By bunkered.co.uk11 December, 2019
Patrick Reed Brandel Chamblee Hero World Challenge Presidents Cup Cheating Controversy Rules of Golf Golf Channel
Chamblee And Reed

Brandel Chamblee has fired at extraordinary broadside at Patrick Reed as the fallout from the former Master champion’s alleged cheating last weekend continues.

Reed, 29, has come in for heavy criticism from fans and fellow players alike since footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area during the third of the Hero World Challenge went viral.

The American has vehemently denied any suggestion of deliberate impropriety on his part.

• BLOG - "Golf, cheating and the fork in the road"

• "Our friendship is over" - Pro blasts Reed

However, speaking on the Golf Channel, former tour pro Chamblee roasted Reed in spectacular fashion.

“To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating,” said Chamblee. “It’s defending breaking the rules.”

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF

Adding that the US team “made a deal with the devil” when Patrick Reed was given one of captain Tiger Woods' picks for this week’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, Chamblee said: “They thought that whatever darkness he would bring to the team would be offset by his competitive fire.

• Presidents Cup: Where and when to watch on TV

“When was the last time a teammate stabbed everybody in the back as soon as the event was over? It was the last time there was a team event, and it was Patrick Reed.

“He’s put his teammates in a very difficult situation. If they do defend him, they’re tacitly defending breaking a rule. Flagrantly defending breaking a rule. It’s an untenable situation.”

WATCH - THOMAS PIETERS BUNKER CLINIC

In defending his actions, Reed insisted  the incident had been made to appear worse than it was by the television camera angle. Chamblee doesn’t buy that.

• Rory rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

“This was flagrant,” he added. “Anybody in the world of golf who watched this, it was repugnant video to anybody in the world of golf. As far back as this game goes, at its inception, you do not improve your lie. It’s not a new rule. It’s been a long time. I don’t care what camera angle. He will have known he’s improving his lie.

“The fact that he thinks there is no intent, I think his ego is as big as Jupiter. Ego monsters are irritated by facts but they’re not moved aside from them. They think their ignorance of the facts, or their version of what happened, is greater than the truth.”

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - Controversy

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow