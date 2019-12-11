Brandel Chamblee SLAUGHTERS Patrick Reed

Brandel Chamblee has fired at extraordinary broadside at Patrick Reed as the fallout from the former Master champion’s alleged cheating last weekend continues.



Reed, 29, has come in for heavy criticism from fans and fellow players alike since footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area during the third of the Hero World Challenge went viral.

The American has vehemently denied any suggestion of deliberate impropriety on his part.



However, speaking on the Golf Channel, former tour pro Chamblee roasted Reed in spectacular fashion.

“To defend what Patrick Reed did is defending cheating,” said Chamblee. “It’s defending breaking the rules.”

Adding that the US team “made a deal with the devil” when Patrick Reed was given one of captain Tiger Woods' picks for this week’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, Chamblee said: “They thought that whatever darkness he would bring to the team would be offset by his competitive fire.



“When was the last time a teammate stabbed everybody in the back as soon as the event was over? It was the last time there was a team event, and it was Patrick Reed.

“He’s put his teammates in a very difficult situation. If they do defend him, they’re tacitly defending breaking a rule. Flagrantly defending breaking a rule. It’s an untenable situation.”

In defending his actions, Reed insisted the incident had been made to appear worse than it was by the television camera angle. Chamblee doesn’t buy that.



“This was flagrant,” he added. “Anybody in the world of golf who watched this, it was repugnant video to anybody in the world of golf. As far back as this game goes, at its inception, you do not improve your lie. It’s not a new rule. It’s been a long time. I don’t care what camera angle. He will have known he’s improving his lie.

“The fact that he thinks there is no intent, I think his ego is as big as Jupiter. Ego monsters are irritated by facts but they’re not moved aside from them. They think their ignorance of the facts, or their version of what happened, is greater than the truth.”



