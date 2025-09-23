Sign up for our daily newsletter
NBC Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has started Ryder Cup week with a bang.
Speaking on the Golf Channel’s ‘Live from the Ryder Cup’ on Monday alongside Rich Lerner and Paul McGinley, the American called Bryson DeChambeau a “captain’s nightmare”.
Chamblee, meanwhile, said his YouTube views are generated by bots, referring to DeChambeau’s response to comments Rory McIlroy made in a recent interview with the Guardian.
“He’s trying to drum some interest up for himself and I thought it was poignant when he was asked about the rhetoric of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of winning the Ryder Cup. He didn’t talk about playing on a team and how much that meant,” Chamblee said.
“What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, if you want to talk about the numbers generated by that, it’s pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating those views.”
Chamblee, 63, wasn’t finished there. He continued: “I have no doubt there is some interest as well, but that’s what he wants to talk about. Not the team, not the Ryder Cup.
“It’s one of the reasons he will be so difficult to get paired with. No doubt he is one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans, I’ve heard about them. He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare.”
McIlroy, in conversation with Ewan Murray, claimed the only way DeChambeau gets attention is by speaking about other people.
DeChambeau responded: “All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited and I hope we have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to keep doing what he’s doing, no problem.
“The crowd is going to be on our side; we’re going to have a fun time. Ultimately my job is for a kid out there looking at me hitting the golf ball and smiling, that’s the goal.”
While the feud between the European and US stars started long ago, the blue touch paper was lit for this week’s biennial battle when DeChambeau made a promise to McIlroy earlier this summer.
The two-time US Open champ said: “I’ll be chirping in [McIlroy’s] ear this time. If we go up against each other, you can be sure of it.”
