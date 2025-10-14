Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has taken yet another dig at LIV star and two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Chamblee, 63, was speaking on the Trey Wingo Podcast last weekend when he claimed that nobody rushes to watch DeChambeau – a three-time LIV winner – on the Saudi-backed circuit.

In a wide-ranging chat that also saw the pair discuss President Donald Trump’s hopes for the future of LIV Golf, one man eventually found himself in the thick of it: Bryson.

“You do have to tip your cap on some level to Bryson, because he’s managed to find a way to make it work where no one else has found a way to make it work,” Wingo said, referring to the declining play of several LIV golfers, excluding DeChambeau. Of course, Chamblee disagreed.

“But I mean it’s not like he suddenly got better when he went to LIV,” the former PGA Tour winner said. “He [DeChambeau] got better when he changed caddies.

“Look, I think Bryson is a compelling watch. But the idea that he is ‘must-watch TV’ is poorly founded. I mean nobody rushes to watch the TV when he’s leading a LIV event. Nobody cares to watch him then, they just don’t.”

Chamblee continued: “When he’s going head-to-head with Rory, or Scottie Scheffler, they tune in. Are they tuning in for Bryson or Rory? Are they tuning into Bryson or Scottie? They watch to the tune of three, four, five million people when Rory and Scottie are playing in The Masters.

“It’s 50,000 to maybe 450-500,000 when Bryson, Rahm, DJ and Brooks are going head-to-head. If it was a fight, they’d stop it.”

It comes only weeks after they went back-and-forth during the Ryder Cup, as Chamblee labelled the 32-year-old YouTube hit a “captain’s nightmare”.

“He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare,” Chamblee said.

DeChambeau soon hit back: “Did Brandel say something yesterday? I don’t know what it was.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.