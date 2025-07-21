Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler’s emphatic victory in the Open Championship brought the curtain down on another year of men’s majors.

The world No.1’s win at Royal Portrush sealed his second major title of 2025, following his triumph in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

It also completed a ‘clean sweep’ of the marquee titles this year for PGA Tour players, following Rory McIlroy’s history-making success in the Masters and JJ Spaun’s breakthrough win at the US Open last month.

Brandel Chamblee also noticed that pattern and was quick to use it to take aim at the LIV Golf League.

Tour-pro-turned-analyst Chamblee has long been one of the most vociferous critics of the Saudi-funded circuit and had this to say following Scheffler’s victory in Northern Ireland.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Just a reminder that PGA Tour players won all FIVE (Players is a major) majors this year, as opposed to those who play for a dictatorial murderer (otherwise known as the LIV Tour) who won zero majors.”

To the surprise of nobody, Chamblee’s post elicited a wide variety of responses.

“Not a very bright comment,” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter). “Way more PGA Tour players than LIV, DP etc in the majors. Odds in their favour.”

Another added: “Great year in the majors for the PGA Tour. I do think it’s high time the Players is considered a major. Certainly has a field worthy of a major.”

Whereas another said: “Bad flex. Don’t really understand the upside to your tone and wording. There will be a deal (USA/Saudi relationship driven) and I’d expect takes like this will put you on the wrong side of it.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s victory in the 2024 US Open is the most recent major win by an active LIV golfer. He also had the best finish by any LIV player in the events this year, finishing in a tie for second at the PGA.