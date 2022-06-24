Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame

As the fallout continues from the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event last week, one of golf's prominent voices has called for the sport to take action against Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson.



Brandel Chamblee, the PGA Tour pro turned Golf Channel analyst, believes the pair should be removed from the World Golf Hall of Fame for the part they have played in the development of the new Saudi-funded circuit.

Chamblee has been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf. In an on-air exchange last week, he said that the venture "makes me wanna puke", whilst also calling out the golfers playing on it for being "greedy, self serving, self interesting and wilfully blind".

Now, he has turned his attention to Norman - the CEO of LIV - and Phil Mickelson, arguably the highest-profile player competing on it.

Writing on Twitter, Chamblee said: "As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman & Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame.



"They’ve dishonored the game & they threaten to destroy the game that they have both so enormously profited from."

Norman was appointed to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001, with Mickelson following in 2012.



Talk of LIV Golf continues to dominate the game on the eve on the US Open Championship at The Country Club in Massachusetts.



Yesterday, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka took aim at the media for asking him questions about the new tour, accusing them of casting a "black cloud" over the championship.