Emergency services bring fire at The Belfry under control

Golf News

Emergency services bring fire at The Belfry under control

By Michael McEwan10 December, 2021
the Belfry Fire Ryder Cup Golf Clubs Golf in England
Fire At The Belfry

A fire that broke out at The Belfry in the early hours of this morning has been brought under control, emergency services have confirmed.

Four appliances were dispatched to tackle the blaze at the four-time Ryder Cup host venue, with 91 residents safely evacuated to another area of the hotel whilst they brought the situation under control.

In a statement on social media, the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that the fire started in the sauna and spread to the changing rooms but added that crews prevented it from developing to the main building.

The Belfry’s own Twitter account added: “Following a small fire in the men’s changing room of the Leisure Club this morning, we would like to thank the Fire Brigade and our team for their prompt response and support.

“Everyone is safe and well and we hope to have the changing room facilities open again very soon.”

One of the best-known golf resorts in the country, The Belfry has staged the Ryder Cup on four occasions, most recently in 2002.

It is believed to be one of three English venues in the frame to do so again should a UK government bid to stage the match in either 2031 or 2035 be successful. A decision on that is expected early in 2022.

In October, it was reported that the property had been sold to US investment bank Goldman Sachs in a £140m deal.

