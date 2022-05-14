search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBREAKING: Masters champion to play Scottish Open

Golf News

BREAKING: Masters champion to play Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall10 May, 2022
Scottie Scheffler The Masters Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open DP World Tour PGA Tour
Scottie Scheffler Scottish Open

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is coming back to Scotland!

The world No.1 will lead a star-studded field at the Renaissance Club this summer, having been confirmed this morning as the latest big name to commit to the event.

He follows other star names such as Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Min Woo Lee.

• 2022 US PGA: The field in full

• Report: Former No.1 to make LIV switch

It will be Scheffler’s second crack at the Scottish Open after his visit last year, and the first since he rose to the top of the world rankings and claimed the green jacket at Augusta earlier this year.

“I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer.

“Last year was my first trip to Scotland and I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country.”

• Tour pro blasts fan for noisy eating

• 7 of the best golf tantrums

This year’s Scottish Open is the first to be co-sanctioned by the DP World and PGA tours, and again forms part of the Rolex Series.

A new title sponsor has also come on board in the form of luxury car manufacturer Genesis.

Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE for more information.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Genesis Scottish Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow