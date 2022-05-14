BREAKING: Masters champion to play Scottish Open

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is coming back to Scotland!

The world No.1 will lead a star-studded field at the Renaissance Club this summer, having been confirmed this morning as the latest big name to commit to the event.

He follows other star names such as Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Min Woo Lee.

It will be Scheffler’s second crack at the Scottish Open after his visit last year, and the first since he rose to the top of the world rankings and claimed the green jacket at Augusta earlier this year.

“I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer.

“Last year was my first trip to Scotland and I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country.”

This year’s Scottish Open is the first to be co-sanctioned by the DP World and PGA tours, and again forms part of the Rolex Series.

A new title sponsor has also come on board in the form of luxury car manufacturer Genesis.

Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE for more information.