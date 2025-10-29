Sign up for our daily newsletter
Michael Brennan won the Bank of Utah Championship in his first professional start as a pro last week, and the American is already being tipped for big things.
Taking full advantage of a sponsor exemption, Brennan carded a five-under-par 64 in Sunday’s final round to finish at 22-under for the week, four shots clear of Rico Hoey in second.
It was an incredible showing from the 23-year-old, who has spent the majority of his season playing on the PGA Tour Americas, where he has won three times this year.
His victory on Sunday was his biggest yet, and it means he fast tracks the Korn Ferry Tour and heads straight for the PGA Tour with a two-year exemption.
It means Brennan has a spot into the The Players, RBC Heritage and PGA Championship, giving him the chance to show his best on the big stage.
And three-time winner Johnson Wagner believes this is only the start for the breakthrough star with a spot on the next US Ryder Cup team well within his reach.
“I am not trying to be ridiculous here,” Wagner said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “I could see Michael Brennan playing in the Ryder Cup team in 2027.
“He has that kind of skill. He hits it forever, has touch around the greens, he putts beautifully. This was only his third PGA Tour start.
“His previous two starts were winning the college golf showcase at Genesis couple of years ago to get the start at Tiger’s event at Riviera, and he qualified for the 2023 US Open as a college junior.
“He won his first start on the PGA Tour as a professional, and when we think about that, who else has got off to a hotter start? Tiger Woods?”
For now, Brennan’s focus will be on beginning his full-time PGA Tour career, with his win on Sunday no doubt still sinking in.
“It feels amazing,” Brennan said of his win. “I get that belief from my family and friends, my team. I mean, Jeff, my caddie believes in me I think more than anyone, maybe other than my parents.
“He told me ever since we played a great year we’re not going to the Korn Ferry Tour, whether it was, I don’t know through something like this or Q-School. I can’t believe he’s right.”
