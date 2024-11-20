Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brian Harman has paid tribute to a family friend left in a coma after saving his son’s life.

The former Open champion was playing in the Macao Open in China last month when his wife, Kelly, and friend Cathy Dowdy took their children to Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

And, as Harman prepared to return to PGA Tour action at the RSM Classic – the last stop on the FedEx Cup Fall Series which takes place near his home in St Simons Island, Georgia – he revealed the devastating ordeal that still hangs over him.

“My son was involved, he was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current,” Harman explained.

“We get them here, it’s not something that’s abnormal, but this was an abnormally bad one.

“Cathy Dowdy, a family friend – really, we call them family friends but they’re family – she went in the water after my son. He’s six, [but she] couldn’t get to him.

“Another gentleman, coming down the beach, Crane Cantrell, jumped in. He makes it out fine, Cathy [got] injured really badly.

“She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head.”

According to the St John’s Citizen, a lifeguard pulled Dowdy to shore before performing CPR while they awaited the arrival of emergency services.

She was taken to the nearby Mayo Clinic but has since been transferred to a hospital closer to home.

Harman added: “I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did.

“They disregarded themselves, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that?

“I don’t know other than to just say what you think. I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.

“So Cathy’s still hurt real bad. She’s up in Savannah and we’re thinking about her.”

He added: “The outpouring of support we’ve gotten from Glynn County and St Simons community is another one of the most touching things I’ve ever experienced.

“And for all we’ve been through and for how terrible it’s been for [Dowdy’s family] Mike and Christina and Nicole, they’re family for us and we’re with them till the end.

“I appreciate everybody that’s helped us out through all this. Prayers for Cathy.”

A GoFundMe page, which was set up in the days following the accident, has so far raised more than $75,000 to aid Dowdy’s recovery.

