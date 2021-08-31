Brilliant Booth seals maiden Get Back To Golf Tour victory

Professional David Booth outgunned a strong field in the ninth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour to claim first spot at Strathmore Golf Centre.



Booth, who is attached to The Bishopbriggs Golf Club near Glasgow, found himself in fine company at the conclusion of his round, in which he posted a five-under par 67 to tie with ex-European Tour player Jamie Mcleary at the top of the leaderboard.

However, Booth, who finished in first place at the Europro-Tour School in 2014, was deemed the overall winner after shooting five-under 31 on the back nine.

“I really got things going on the inward half starting with an eagle two at the par-4 10th and then took advantage of the par 5’s on the back nine,” said Booth of his round.

“It was the first time I’ve played Strathmore and it’s a definite hidden gem and the greens were fantastic.”

Booth, who was making his debut on the Get back To Golf Tour, now books his place at the tour’s grand final at Dumbarnie on October 24, where he will tee it up along with 11 other regional winners.

“I was introduced to it by my close friend Fraser Moore, who had played at The Carrick and commented how much fun it was,” added Booth.

Three players, professionals Iain Burrow, Stephen Gray and Fraser Moore, all just missed out on a shot at glory, finishing just one shot further back on 68.

The tenth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Montrose Links and will run until Sunday September 12 before moving on to Duddingston in Edinburgh. For more information, click here.