Brilliant Bryce seals victory on bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour

Eric Brown, Bernard Gallacher, Stephen Gallacher.



Bathgate Golf Club has a long and proud history of being a breeding ground for top professional golfers. All the early signs are that Joe Bryce has what it takes to be the next great player to come out of the West Lothian club.

The former Scottish boys’ international has recently turned professional and joined the ranks of the club he represented as a junior.

• "I need to lower my expectations" says Bob Mac

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

He’s got his pro career off to a fast start, too, winning the second event on this year’s bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour.

Bryce carded a three-under-par 67 to tie with Lanark pro Stephen Gray in the tournament at Hayston. However, the former Battle Trophy winner’s superior two-under back-nine of 32 saw him take the title and earn a place in the tour’s Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links in October.

“I played really solid tee to green, hit some great irons into the greens and a par-eagle-birdie start was the ideal way to kick off the round,” said Bryce. “This tour is brilliant to help keep you playing competitive rounds. I played in just about all of them last year and has really helped my game this season so far, playing in competitions after a really long winter.”

• Report: Bale quitting football... to take up golf!

Ladies European Tour star Kelsey Macdonald carded a 68 to finish in a tie for third alongside Chris Maclean – the winner of the opening event of the season at Castle Stuart – as well as John Gallagher, Steven Maxwell and amateur Lewis Bain. Another LET player, Laura Murray, was a further stroke adrift alongside Jack McDonald and Alasdair McDougall.

Tour organiser Alan Tait was delighted to see Bryce seal the victory.

“Joe supported the tour from the outset last season and is doing so again this year,” he remarked. “It’s great he’s managed to post a win this early on in the season. I’m pretty sure he’ll be one of the favourites at the Dumbarnie final.”

The third event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Arbroath Golf Links and runs until June 6. For more information, click here.

Pic: Bathgate Golf Club