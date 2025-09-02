Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The only thing better than a round of golf is the company you keep playing it. And where better to enjoy that than the 19th hole.

Fortunately, Britain is blessed with some of the very best. So, together with Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, we decided to shine a spotlight on them.

After much deliberation, allow us to present our 20 favourite ‘nineteenths’…

—

20. The Springs Resort & Golf Club

Wallingford, Oxfordshire

A member of the Darwin Escapes family since 2017, it’s no surprise The Springs Resort & Golf Club has a renowned 19th hole. The Wallingford venue has benefitted from recent renovations, particularly to the clubhouse, now a beautifully decorated building that honours the history of the club. While you’ll stumble across old photos and golf decor, there is also a fully-stocked bar serving up chilled refreshments as well as state-of-the-art relaxation facilities. The 1893 Spa has everything you need to get the most out of your visit, whilst there are also two brand new swing studios, each with GCQuad technology, and a putting lab.

In a word: Modern

—

19. Royal Musselburgh

Prestonpans, East Lothian

In 1922, Royal Musselburgh entered a new era when the club moved to Prestongrange House and Estate. It was made possible by the CISWO, the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation, and its new clubhouse became this fascinating 12th-century historic house, originally owned by the monks of Newbattle Abbey. The baronial building is, of course, home to an abundance of golf memorabilia, whilst its history undoubtedly makes it one of the most impressive clubhouses in the world. Today, it takes pride of place at the venue, where visitors can step back in time on the famous East Lothian coastline. A clubhouse like no other.

In a word: Opulent

—

18. Royal Porthcawl

Rest Bay, Porthcawl

The best golf course in Wales is complete with one of its best 19th holes. The clubhouse at Royal Porthcawl is unique in being located closer to the sea than almost any other. So, while that inevitably offers fine views out towards Rest Bay and the Bristol Channel in the distance, it is the interior of this building that is so striking. This is not just a clubhouse but a time capsule, with the club’s memorabilia from over a century in existence adorned on the walls. While a dining room seats 70 guests, the two bars – Trap One and Trap Two – are complete with their wooden pockmarked floors and provide a completely relaxed setting after taking on one of the best links layouts in the land. A post-round drink here is absolutely essential.

In a word: Charming

—

17. Dundonald Links

Irvine, Ayrshire

Nowadays, Dundonald Links has a clubhouse which truly reflects the quality of this Ayrshire golf retreat. Early visitors to the Irvine venue will remember the temporary unit that served as the clubhouse, but a new two-storey building was unveiled in 2021 as part of a £25 million revamp. It’s a sleek and contemporary twist on the classic Scottish clubhouse – even featuring a grass roof – and treats guests to breathtaking views out to the Isle of Arran. As well as boasting a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, Dundonald’s clubhouse is home to the Canny Crow Restaurant, which is the perfect spot for a post-match drink or bite to eat.

In a word: Contemporary

—

16. Dumbarnie Links

Upper Largo, Fife

Great hospitality is a core tenet of the Dumbarnie experience and it all starts at the wonderful clubhouse. When you enter, head to the Old Barn restaurant, which serves up some of the best grub in the region. While you’re eating, you’ll enjoy views over a part of Scotland which is famous for golf the whole world over. Although Dumbarnie Links only opened in 2020, plenty memories have been made and these are displayed on the clubhouse walls. Visits from some of the world’s best are commemorated and these will only inspire those heading to the course. If the weather co-operates, grab a seat outside the Old Barn and enjoy the sunset. You won’t regret it.

In a word: Special

—

15. Sunningdale

Sunningdale, Berkshire

“All that one would hope to find in the ideal golf club is in abundance at Sunningdale,” the late, great Sir Michael Bonallack once said. And he wasn’t just talking about the magnificent heathland courses at this iconic Berkshire club. While the club boasts a historic halfway house that has become famous for its hospitality, the clubhouse here is about as good as it gets. This exclusive, grand Victorian building has an incredible backdrop overlooking the old course’s 18th green. A recent renovation has seen the members’ changing facilities, but the star of the show is the outdoor terrace which integrates the bar from the inside with impressive seating spaces.

In a word: Beguiling

—

14. Royal West Norfolk

Brancaster, Norfolk

There can be no better walk from a clubhouse to a course than at Royal West Norfolk. The historic building is so close to the sea that you can walk across the beach to get to the first tee. That the clubhouse is not accessible by car when the tide is high is part of the charm. The club, given royal status from the outset, has a grand clubhouse with a large timbered lounge which is perfect for mixing with other members and visitors. While there is a patio overlooking the 18th hole, the bar inside has long been known as the Smoke Room and is a real favourite, with a roaring fire beneath a captain’s honours board the focal point of the lounge.

In a word: Quirky

—

13. Cruden Bay

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

If you visited Cruden Bay before the turn of the century, you would have used the original clubhouse which sits beside the first tee. This building is now a golf museum, and is overlooked by the new facility, opened in 1998, which gives incredible views of the linksland. This modern clubhouse features plenty of history on the walls, including a needlepoint picture of the sixth hole, created in 1921 by legendary course architect Tom Simpson. For some, the clubhouse is just as much of an attraction as the golf course. A large and welcoming dining room can be enjoyed by those who want a quick bite to eat, a post-round pint, or a meal from the excellent catering team.

In a word: Glorious

—

12. Gleneagles

Auchterarder, Perthshire

In addition to one of the most aspirational hotels on the planet, never mind solely Scotland, Gleneagles has a standalone 19th hole that is truly superb. The Dormy – refurbished ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup – is a spacious, mostly open-plan clubhouse environment. In addition to all of the amenities you would expect it to have, it has a large lounge area, as well as an outdoor snug with an open fire. There is a real laid-back vibe, whilst those who like stone-baked pizzas and curries cooked in a Tandoor have come to the right place. Auchterarder 70, named after Gleneagles’ original telephone number, is an atmospheric bar featuring craft beers, local gins and moreish bar snacks.

In a word: Elegant

—

11. Bingley St Ives

Bingley, West Yorkshire

The course at Bingley St Ives sticks in the mind of all who tee it up here, but so too does the clubhouse. It’s no wonder this retreat has long enjoyed a reputation for its hospitality thanks to the spacious locker rooms, fabulous lounge and excellent food on offer. Built in 1994, the clubhouse was opened by former Ryder Cupper Mark James and has everything a clubhouse could ever need. And who can forget about Billy’s Bar? Named after legendary caddie and local hero Billy Foster, this 19th hole is the ultimate golf treasure trove. Kitted out with flags and other golf souvenirs, it’s home to a full-size snooker table and a beautiful balcony overlooking the final green.

In a word: Homely

—

10. Prince’s

Sandwich, Kent

Conveniently located right at the centre of the three stunning nines, the clubhouse is a striking focal point at Prince’s. With huge upgrades recently completed, the club has focused on improving both the aesthetic and functionality for members and visitors alike. That includes a full white rendering of the clubhouse exterior as part of a new look. But not at the expense of the old charm. The glorious Prince’s suite on the first floor offers panoramic views towards Sandwich Bay and the white cliffs of Ramsgate. The Spike Bar provides a warm welcome, while there is a restaurant that is renowned for its Sunday carveries. What more could you ask for?

In a word: Jaw-dropping

—

9. Cabot Highlands

Inverness, Highlands

A clubhouse which attracts almost as much attention as the championship golf on offer at Cabot Highlands. Although this modern club is best known for hosting Scottish Opens over Castle Stuart Golf Links, everyone arriving at Cabot Highlands will be warmly greeted. Inside this Art Deco-inspired clubhouse, that many have likened to a boat looking out over the Moray Firth, you’ll find a tremendous dining area. The real treat comes on the top floor of this building. There are not many better spots to enjoy a drink than on the balcony at the top of this clubhouse, which was a favourite spot of the late, great Arnold Palmer. Take a moment to soak in this stunning view.

In a word: Daring

—

8. Blairgowrie

Blairgowrie, Perthshire

Home to a fantastic pro shop, several dining rooms and a well-stocked bar, the clubhouse at Blairgowrie is an excellent spot. The highlight perhaps comes at the front of the bar, where you can sit on the shaded patio and overlook the final green of the Rosemount course. It’s the perfect place to enjoy this sleepy part of Perthshire. No matter your tipple, you’ll find it here. Local beers, an impressive selection of spirits and a large wine collection are all on offer. If you head up the spiral staircase, you’ll be greeted with well-appointed locker rooms that offer superb views over the courses. A wonderful venue.

In a word: Tranquil

—

7. Close House

Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland

The No.19 Bar and Restaurant is one of the most spectacular clubhouses you’re likely to find. The culinary offerings here will rival almost anything in the country. If you’re lucky enough to visit on a day with nice weather, you can enjoy the terrace, which overlooks a lovely water feature and the Tyne Valley. Here, you can enjoy a drink, light bite, or a meal consisting of some of the best local meats, seafoods and vegetables. And that’s not to mention the building itself, which was opened in 2011 and will stand the test of time. Not your traditional clubhouse. For the golfers, there’s plenty of Lee Westwood memorabilia on display, as the Ryder Cup star has enjoyed a long-standing attachment to the club and had a hand in some course design there, too.

In a word: Innovative

—

6. The Belfry

Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham

Every visit to the clubhouse at the Belfry is special. Here, golfers can indulge in stacked burgers, sharing platters, and light bites, whilst enjoying magnificent views of the British Masters host venue from the terrace. And from last-minute winners to nail-biting finishes, it’s impossible to miss world-class sporting moments in Sam’s Bar. This place is modern in every sense of the word, boasting stunning decor, plenty of TVs and an outside decking area that hosts a live DJ every Sunday from 2pm to 7pm, with three live saxophone sets woven in throughout the day.

In a word: Lively

—

5. Stoke Park

Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire

Not only does Stoke Park boast one of the finest inland courses in the UK, it also welcomes players to the grandest clubhouse setting. Indeed, the clubhouse at Stoke Park, pictured above, is not really a clubhouse at all. It is a Georgian mansion. Restorative works on the 18th century building, the centrepiece of a 300-acre private estate in the Buckinghamshire countryside, have only improved a wondrous place of pure opulence. With historic paintings and impressive tapestries, rich heritage is to be found in this unique but wondrous 19th hole. The lavish building directly overlooks the layout, which was, of course, the location for the famous golf match between James Bond and Goldfinger in 1964. Players can take themselves back to that scene as they head into the mansion after their round.

In a word: Majestic

—

4. Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers

Gullane, East Lothian

Beyond the famous gates of this club lies one of the most spectacular and impeccably maintained clubhouses in the country. Built in 1891 for just £1,574 – roughly £170,000 in today’s money – various extensions and modifications have resulted in the building becoming the modern marvel it is today. The Dining Room is special but, for those in the know, the Smoking Room is where it’s at. With its bay window, it’s bright, spacious and the perfect spot for pre- or post-round drinks.

In a word: Luxurious

—

3. St George’s Hill

Weybridge, Surrey

The history of this prestigious club is, quite literally, etched into the clubhouse walls. Key club milestones, moments and competition winners have been carved into stone pillars that frame the sumptuous lounge, providing a fascinating window into its rich heritage. The terrace, meantime, is the place to be on long summer nights, where you can enjoy spectacular views over the first and tenth tees, as well as the ninth and 18th greens and beyond towards the Surrey countryside. And if you think that’s good, wait until you see the top-floor dining room, which gives another magnificent vista over the property.

In a word: Magnificent

—

2. Royal Liverpool

Hoylake, Wirral

Dating back to the late 19th century, the clubhouse at Royal Liverpool is a delightful time capsule that encompasses the full and rich history of this famous club and the many greats who have played – and won – there. It would, indeed, be easy to spend as many hours in there as out on its Open-hosting golf course. From the spacious lounge and spike bars, to the card room, library, dining room and more, the building oozes personality. A new outdoor ‘piazza’ was installed in 2017 adjacent to the practice putting green, which is perfect for enjoying an al fresco refreshment or two. However, rather uniquely, it is the staircase that is arguably the star of the show. It boasts pictures of golf legends including Harold Hilton, John Ball, Jack Graham and Bobby Jones, captured in his Grand Slam year of 1930 when he won The Open at Royal Liverpool and sat for a handful of famous portraits by the celebrated J. A. A. Berrie.

In a word: Historic

—

1. The Jigger Inn

St Andrews, Fife

As if it could be anywhere else, right? Quite simply, the Jigger is the most famous bar in golf and benchmark for 19th holes the world over. Dating back to the early 1850s, the unassuming, simple white building pre-dates the Open Championship and was originally used as the station master’s lodge for the old St Andrews Links Railway Station. It became part of the Old Course Hotel complex in 1974 and is believed to take its name from the now obsolete jigger golf club, a very low lofted iron that had a shortened shaft.

Situated parallel to the 17th fairway of the Old Course, a drink in the Jigger has become an almost essential rite of passage for golfers who make the pilgrimage to St Andrews, a small stone wall all that separates its beer garden from the links. Back indoors, it serves its very own Jigger Ale on tap, whilst crackling open-hearth fires, hearty home-cooked food and an array of wonderful golf memorabilia combine to set the mood. This is as good as it gets.

In a word: Iconic