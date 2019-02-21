Broadcaster for 2019 US PGA Championship revealed

For the first time since 2016, all four men's major championships will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

After we brought you the news weeks ago that all four days of the Masters would be shown live on Sky Sports following rumours the first major of the year would leave the broadcaster, it was revealed yesterday that this year's US PGA Championship will also been shown on the channel.

It comes after two years away from the broadcaster. In 2017, BBC won the rights just weeks after Sky Sports had launched its own dedicated golf channel, while last year's major was shown on Eleven Sports.

To put it mildly, the move to Eleven Sports - the self-styled 'Netflix for Sports' - didn't pay off, with users complaining of buffering issues, poor production and more.

All four majors - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open - will be live on Sky Sports in 2019



So now, the PGA of America has returned to Sky Sports and will take place from May 16-19 with its new slot on the calendar as the second major of the year.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka looking to retain the trophy he lifted last August, while Tiger Woods will be bidding to repeat his US Open victory on host course Bethpage in 2002.

Sky Sports will show over 100 tournaments in 2019, including the Solheim Cup, all five women's majors, all four World Golf Championship competitions and events each week from the European and PGA Tours.