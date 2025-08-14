Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A club captain has voiced concern after it emerged that his popular golf course is at risk of being replaced by housing.

Bromsgrove Golf Club, an 18-hole parkland venue in the Worcestershire countryside, appears to be under threat as developers close in.

As reported by the Bromsgrove Advertiser, the land at the Bromsgrove Golf Centre – known as one of the finest golf facilities in the area – has been earmarked for a huge housing development.

Proposals to build on the greenbelt land include a development of 1,300 homes, which could wipe out the golf course that is played by over 1,000 members.

While being a hugely popular local course, the golf centre at Bromsgrove also hosts one of the largest junior academies in the country.

However, Bromsgrove District Council’s housing shortage has led to a local plan being drafted for future housing developments, and the plans for this space are currently under public consultation.

Bromsgrove’s Gentleman’s captain, Lee Machin, said: “The potential loss of Bromsgrove Golf Club would have a far-reaching impact on our community.

“This space isn’t just a golf course, it’s a vital hub for social connection across all age groups and offers a strong sense of purpose, particularly for our senior members.

“It is also home to diverse wildlife, including deer, herons, and birds of prey, all of which depend on this valuable greenbelt land.”

The town’s MP Bradley Thomas has strongly opposed the course being lost, launching a parliamentary petition to protect greenbelt spaces in Bromsgrove which has attracted more than 2,500 signatures.

“Bromsgrove Golf Club and its members have my full support in opposing these proposals,” Thomas said.

“Not only is the land unsuitable for development, but it also makes no sense that, when the population of Bromsgrove is set to grow, the leisure facilities on offer are reduced.