Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Next week’s Ryder Cup match will feature Brooklyn Beckham.

Yes, we’re serious. No, it’s not April 1.

Beckham, the eldest son of former Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham and his Spice Girl wife Victoria, has been confirmed for the All-Star Celebrity Match.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 24, the contest will see Beckham feature as part of an eight-player team of well-known Europeans who will go toe-to-toe with an octet of American celebs.

• “I dont have the courage to say what I really think about Phil Mickelson”

• Keegan Bradley told he has ‘work to do’ by ex-Ryder Cup captain

Not much is known about Beckham’s golf game but he has previously earned praise from Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter after uploading footage of his swing to social media platform Instagram.

Described in a media release as a “media personality, model and photographer”, the 26-year-old attended Parsons School of Design in New York where he studied photography. His debut photography book, What I See, was published in 2017, showcasing “a personal collection of images capturing his unique perspective on the world”.

Joining Beckham in the European line-up are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Oliver Phelps, basketball duo Pau Gasol and Toni Kukoc, internationally renowned chef José Andrés, and ice hockey superstar Teemu Selänne.

• Francesco Molinari outlines Europe’s plan to tame Ryder Cup crowd

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy “dream”

The American side, meantime, is made up of singers Kane Brown, Noah Kahan and Miranda Lambert, as well as chef Bobby Flay, Super Bowl winners Eli Manning and Michael Strahan, tennis legend John McEnroe, and ‘Saturday Night Live’ regular Colin Jost.

The match will take the form of a ten-hole scramble and will see each group play holes one, 15, 16, 17 and 18 twice.

It gets under way at 7.45am EST, with highlights available to view on the Ryder Cup website and app.

• Sign up to receive our daily email newsletter and receive the latest Ryder Cup headlines in your inbox every single morning in time for breakfast. Click here for more.