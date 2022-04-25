search
HomeGolf NewsBrooklyn Beckham’s golf swing: is it any good?

Golf News

Brooklyn Beckham’s golf swing: is it any good?

By bunkered.co.uk20 April, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham Golf Swing

Brooklyn Beckham, son of former footballer David Beckham, recently posted a video of his golf swing on Instagram, with Ian Poulter praising him in the comments. But is he any good?

Let’s take a look at his action, and suggest what he might want to work on if he’s planning on getting his handicap down.

Brooklyn Beckham Swing

Grip

Firstly, the 23-year-old seems to be adopting a ten-finger baseball grip. While this isn’t what most players will use, tour pros like Robert Streb have put it to good use down the years, so all isn’t lost on that front. If it’s comfortable, he might want to stick with it.

Also, we don’t imagine those slip-on trainers are going to be giving him much grip under his feet. The lad needs a new pair of FJs.

• Billy Horschel's message to critics

• John Daly and son sign Hooters deals

Beckham Takeaway

Backswing

He doesn’t waste much time over the ball, but from what we can see from the camera angle, it’s a nice, compact action to the top of the backswing. Some might tell him to get closer to parallel, but Jon Rahm has done alright with a three-quarter length backswing, so it's no problem with us.

Beckham Downswing

Downswing

From here, he seems to get the club over the top slightly, and that’s probably what leads to him hitting a bit of a weak fade. It’s not the worst move on the planet, but if we were going to change one thing, we’d want him getting the club a bit more on the inside. 

• First PGA Tour pro requests LIV permission

• Dylan Frittelli speaks out on bizarre ruling

Beckham Finishing Pose

Finish

As we mentioned before, you can see the drawbacks of wearing slip-on trainers. Notice his left foot collapsing as his weight shifts onto his left side.

One thing we will say on this swing, he gets it in a great finishing position. Although he doesn't hold the pose for long, that is pretty close to textbook. 

Take a look for yourself here...

