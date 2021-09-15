search
Golf News

Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record

By Michael McEwan15 September, 2021
Love him or loathe him, you have to admire Brooks Koepka's honesty.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golf Digest, the 31-year-old American got candid on a number of subjects, ranging from the Ryder Cup to mental health.

However, it is arguably his comments on major championships that raised the most eyebrows.

Koepka, a winner of four of the game's marquee events up to now, revealed that he believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major victories.

"I don’t see any reason that can stop me," he said. "I’m 31. I have another 14 years left. If I win one a year, I got Jack. People misconstrue that as being cocky. No, that’s just my belief. If I don’t have that belief, I shouldn’t be
out there. If you don’t think you can win, why the hell are you teeing it up?

"'Yeah, I’m just going for second place this week'. There’s a lot of that on tour. Even elite players are very happy with that. Second? Sports are made to have a winner and a loser. You’re one or the other."

Koepka, who remains an injury doubt for next week's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, added that it is trophies and not money that motivates him.

"It comes down to what you want," he said. "Do you want to have security or greatness? What makes that person happy? Do you want to be the person who plays 15 years and never misses a cut but never wins or the person who misses seven cuts a year and wins every year? Different people want different things. What satisfies you doesn’t satisfy me. I know what I want."

You can read the full interview with Brooks Koepka in Golf Digest here.

