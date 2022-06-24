search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Golf News

Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

By Jamie Hall14 June, 2022
To say Brooks Koepka is tired of coverage of the LIV Series would be putting it mildly.

The four-time major winner is going for his third US Open title this week – but at his pre-tournament press conference, became clearly annoyed at questions about the Saudi-backed rebel series.

Koepka’s younger brother Chase is among the players to have signed up to the breakaway league, which began last week.

But despite the family connection, he is fed up of talking about the new series.

“I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open,” he said.

“It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

Despite his ire at the coverage, when he was asked whether there was a sum which would entice him to make the switch, Koepka was non-committal.

“I haven’t given it that much thought,” he said.

“I don’t understand. I'm trying to focus on the US Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff.”

