Four-time major champ Brooks Koepka has found himself on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed tirade from the owner of one of the USA’s biggest digital media organisations.

Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports, branded the former world No.1 a “scumbag piece of sh*t” for reneging on their agreement to play a charity golf match.

Koepka and 18-handicapper Portnoy were scheduled to go head-to-head at Liberty National last September, with the winner receiving $250,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

Koepka, who had agreed to play left-handed, nominated his eponoymous charity foundation, with Portnoy playing for the Barstool Fund.



However, their clash had to be postponed after Koepka injured his wrist during the Tour Championship. Portnoy had no issue with that but was left seething when Koepka decided to play a much-hyped exhibition match with Bryson DeChambeau in November rather than honour his other commitment.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Dave Portnoy Show”, he let his feelings be known.

"We had the match set up for $250,000, left versus lefty and then he got injured the week before we were supposed to play," said Portnoy. “Shit happens.

Extremely strong words from Portnoy regarding Brooks Koepka.



"He DM'd to say 'I’m so sorry, we'll reschedule it'. Like, it sucks but fine, fine, fine. No problem. There had been a lot of work on our end to get this thing set up. The broadcast, the tech side, hours and hours of man hours, all on our end, setting this thing up.

"Next thing you know, I don't hear from him and he's like, ‘Hey I'm doing a match with Bryson DeChambeau.’

“Listen, you do you but to not give me a heads up that he was doing that first and after all the work we put into our thing? (He’s a) scumbag piece of sh*t.”

A clearly furious Portnoy added: “If I had wasted somebody’s time, it wasn’t his fault he got hurt, but the courtesy would have been to say, ‘Hey, I got this opportunity so I’m going to this first and then I’ll do you.’ Not even a ‘Yeah, I should have told you.’ Piece of sh*t.”

