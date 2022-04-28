search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality

Golf News

Brooks Koepka called “scumbag piece of sh*t” by internet personality

By bunkered.co.uk28 April, 2022
Brooks Koepka Dave Portnoy Barstool Sports The Match Bryson DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka And Dave Portnoy

Four-time major champ Brooks Koepka has found himself on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed tirade from the owner of one of the USA’s biggest digital media organisations.

Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports, branded the former world No.1 a “scumbag piece of sh*t” for reneging on their agreement to play a charity golf match.

Koepka and 18-handicapper Portnoy were scheduled to go head-to-head at Liberty National last September, with the winner receiving $250,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

• PGA Tour stars in driving range bust up

• Tickets on sale for LIV Series opener

Koepka, who had agreed to play left-handed, nominated his eponoymous charity foundation, with Portnoy playing for the Barstool Fund.

However, their clash had to be postponed after Koepka injured his wrist during the Tour Championship. Portnoy had no issue with that but was left seething when Koepka decided to play a much-hyped exhibition match with Bryson DeChambeau in November rather than honour his other commitment. 

• Professor slammed for having pop at golf

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Dave Portnoy Show”, he let his feelings be known.

"We had the match set up for $250,000, left versus lefty and then he got injured the week before we were supposed to play," said Portnoy. “Shit happens.

"He DM'd to say 'I’m so sorry, we'll reschedule it'. Like, it sucks but fine, fine, fine. No problem. There had been a lot of work on our end to get this thing set up. The broadcast, the tech side, hours and hours of man hours, all on our end, setting this thing up.

"Next thing you know, I don't hear from him and he's like, ‘Hey I'm doing a match with Bryson DeChambeau.’

• Another award for the bunkered Podcast

“Listen, you do you but to not give me a heads up that he was doing that first and after all the work we put into our thing? (He’s a) scumbag piece of sh*t.”

A clearly furious Portnoy added: “If I had wasted somebody’s time, it wasn’t his fault he got hurt, but the courtesy would have been to say, ‘Hey, I got this opportunity so I’m going to this first and then I’ll do you.’ Not even a ‘Yeah, I should have told you.’ Piece of sh*t.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal
PING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier
Norman: LIV Series “hurt” by Mickelson comments
Conservation groups hit back at plans for “world-class” links
Lydia Ko blames final round struggles on “that time of the month”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow