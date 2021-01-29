search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka confirms shock split

Golf News

Brooks Koepka confirms shock split

By Michael McEwan26 January, 2021
Brooks Koepka Claude Harmon III Coaching PGA Tour Tour News Split Golfweek Golf Digest
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is no longer with long-time coach Claude Harmon III.

The surprise news was confirmed by Golfweek's Eamon Lynch

In a text, four-time major champion Koepka said: “I love Claude, we had a great run and he’s still family to me but unfortunately we’re not working together anymore."

Koepka is said to have made the decision in a face-to-face meeting with Koepka in the days following Dustin Johnson's Masters victory in November. During that meeting at The Floridian Golf Club, Koepka reportedly told Harmon that he wanted to "go in a different direction".

• PGA Tour winner could be forced to leave the game

• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

That brought to an end a highly successful union.

Koepka, 30, started working with Harmon in 2013, shortly after he left Florida State University and turned professional. 

Listen!

JAMIE MURRAY ON ANDY'S SHANKS, RAFA'S SWING AND THE BEST GOLFERS ON THE ATP TOUR

During their time together, the American twice won both the US Open and US PGA Championship, and climbed to the top of the Official World Golf Rankings. 

Over the last 18 months, however, Koepka has been dogged by a series of injuries and has slipped to 12th in the world. You have to go back to July 2019 for his most recent victory, in the WGC-Fed Ex St Jude Invitational.

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban

Speaking to Golf Digest, Harmon revealed that Koepka's decision left him "devastated".

"Brooks is an unbelievable player and great champion, and extremely talented," says Harmon. "As devastating as it is to have it happen, I'm so grateful for what he did for me and my family. He has to do what's best for his career, and I know he'll be fine."

By coincidence, another Harmon-coached player, Si Woo Kim, won his third PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Claude Harmon III

Related Articles - Coaching

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Split

Related Articles - Golfweek

Related Articles - Golf Digest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Greg Norman is selling his Florida home - and it's STUNNING!
Expert shares “fears” for professional sport in 2021
Money saved during Dry January could "buy a golf break to Spain"
Study reveals golf among sports people play longest
"No reason for golf course closures" say scientists

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow