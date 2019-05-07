search
Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee

Golf News

Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee

By Michael McEwan07 May, 2019
Brooks Koepka has elaborated on why he decided to escalate his feud with Brandel Chamblee, saying: "A picture's worth a thousand words."

Koepka, 29, responded to comments made by Chamblee in a podcast last week – in which he said only Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are capable of challenging Tiger Woods as the world's best golfer – by tweeting a picture of a Golf Channel analyst with a clown nose superimposed on his face.

This came hot on the heels of their Masters fall-out, where Chamblee described Koepka's decision to lose weight for a rumoured magazine photoshoot as the "most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen by an athlete in their prime".

• Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Talking to Golf.com in the wake of his 'clown' tweet, Koepka explained why he chose to bite back at Chamblee's perceived slight. 

"He's done it a lot, he's always got an opinion on something," said the three-time major champion. "I don't really respond too much. I know he said a bunch of things at Augusta and I never responded, that's not really my style.

"But there comes a point where you just don't care, and like I said, a picture's worth more than a thousand words."

• Price fears for future of world's top courses

• World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum

Koepka added that it wasn't he who did the photoshopping.

"I've got a group text with a bunch of buddies, there's about 12 of them. I don't know who sent it, one of 'em sent it, I thought it was pretty funny.

"I sent them the whatever, the tweet, and that was the first one they sent, and I just went with it."

