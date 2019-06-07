Brooks Koepka "couldn't care less" how he plays this week

In what is bound to be music to the ears of the tournament promoters, Brooks Koepka has said that he isn't bothered how he plays in this week's RBC Canadian Open.



The four-time major champion is making his first appearance since he successfully defended his US PGA crown at Bethpage last month - but, win or lose, it appears he's not remotely fussed by how he fares at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Instead, as far as the 29-year-old is concerned, it's all about getting match fit as he bids to win the US Open for the third year on the spin.

Koepka, who admitted he hadn't touched a club between his latest major win and Tuesday of this week, said: “I couldn't care less what happens. I just want to feel good going into next week.



"As long as I can leave feeling confident, striking the ball very well, starting it where I want to, finishing where I want to, hitting some good putts ... it doesn’t matter if they do go in or not. I just want to feel confident leaving.

“The result doesn’t really matter this week. It’s just how I feel I’ve played. Am I hitting enough good shots and really finding a rhythm?”

Looking ahead to next week, Koepka can become the first man since Willie Anderson in 1905 to win the self-styled 'toughest major' three years on the spin. He has only played Pebble Beach once previously in competition, finishing in a tie for eighth at the 2016 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.