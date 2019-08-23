search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot

By Michael McEwan23 August, 2019
Brooks Koepka ESPN ESPN Magazine The Body Issue Nude world No.1 Instagram Tour Championship
Brooks Koepka Nude Shoot

Brooks Koepka has admitted that his nude photoshoot for ESPN magazine was "a  bit weird".

The world No.1 stripped completely naked for the latest edition of the US mag's famous 'Body Issue', following in the footsteps of fellow golfers such as Gary Player, Carly Booth and Greg Norman.

Koepka shared the first picture from the shoot on his Instagram account earlier this week and, after his opening round at the Tour Championship, the four-time major winner went into more detail about how it all unfolded, so to speak.

• Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

WATCH - BEHIND THE SCENES AT KOEPKA'S NUDE SHOOT

“Getting naked is a bit weird the first time you actually pull that robe off in front of 30, 40 people,” he said of the shoot which took place at The Floridian Golf Resort in the springtime.

The Floridian is the base of Koepka's coach Claude Harmon III who, incredibly, was in the middle of coaching when the photoshoot was taking place.

• EXPLAINED - How the FedEx Cup finale works

"I see Claude teaching this maybe 12-year-old kid, and his mom is just over here. I'm like, this is awkward," laughed Koepka. "And Claude's peeking around the corner laughing. You know, it's fun. I'm pretty sure everybody that was at the golf course saw me that day, but whatever.”

WATCH - MASTER RORY'S SECRET POWER MOVE

Koepka’s participation in this year’s edition had been rumoured as far back as the Players Championship in March, when he admitted to feeling “out of sorts” after losing 24 pounds in under five months.

• Outrage as council votes to close Scots course

• WATCH - TaylorMade new P790 irons review

When he was asked why he had done that, he cryptically replied: “You’ll see.”

