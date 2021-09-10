search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka faces Ryder Cup fitness race

Golf News

Brooks Koepka faces Ryder Cup fitness race

By Michael McEwan05 September, 2021
Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup Team USA Whistling Straits Injuries Steve Stricker
Brooks Koepka

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka faces a race against time to be fit for the Ryder Cup after being forced to withdraw injured from the Tour Championship.

Koepka, 31, was unable to complete of his third round at East Lake after appearing to injure his left wrist on the tenth hole.

The former world No.1 seemingly struck a buried tree root in the act of hitting a wedge shot, immediately letting go of the club and recoiling in pain. He tried to play on but walked in on the 13th. 

Afterwards, Koepka tried to play down the significance of the injury, explaining that his withdrawal was purely precautionary. 

• Bjorn blasts officials over Solheim controversy

• New Netflix show to go behind scenes of PGA Tour

However, US captain Steve Stricker will no doubt be concerned with this year's COVID-delayed Ryder Cup just over two weeks away.

Koepka was the fourth of six automatic qualifiers for the American team, with the remaining six wild cards set to be revealed by Stricker this coming Wednesday. 

He will be hoping that he doesn't need to draft in any additional reinforcements to cover Koepka, who has endured an injury-ravaged couple of seasons. 

In addition to issues with his left wrist which caused him to miss the 2018 Masters, he was also sidelined for parts of 2018 and 2019 with an injury to his left knee, an injury that resulted in his withdrawal from the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. 

• Patrick Reed was left "battling for my life"

• Bryson breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and more

Further ailments hijacked his 2020 season, with an injury to his right knee forcing him to sit out this year's Players Championship. 

How serious this latest problem ends up being remains to be seen but he has also postponed a $250,000 charity match that he was scheduled to play this week against Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. 

Koepka has played on two US Ryder Cup teams to date, in 2016 and 2018, amassing a 4-3-1 record and winning four-and-a-half points from a possible eight.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Injuries

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes
Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update
Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...
This incredible stat will give you new-found respect for Phil Mickelson

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow