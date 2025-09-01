Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brooks Koepka will make back-to-back starts on the DP World Tour this month, with the five-time major champion in the field for the BMW PGA Championship.

Koepka has been handed a tournament invite to play in the DP World Tour’s flagship event at Wentworth.

The LIV Golf man is in the field for this week’s Amgen Irish Open at the K Club, and his stay in Europe will now be a little longer after receiving a Wentworth invite.

Koepka is one of a number of LIV Golf players in the field in Surrey.

The Smash GC captain will join Legion XIII duo Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as fellow American and major champion Patrick Reed.

• Matt Wallace breaks down in gut-wrenching Ryder Cup interview

• 6 big Ryder Cup questions that still need to be answered

Elsewhere, Joaquin Niemann will also tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship, as will Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk and Dean Burmester.

As well as the trip to the K Club and Wentworth, Koepka will then make a return to the DP World Tour in October for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The event across three of Scotland’s most iconic courses will take place one week after the Ryder Cup, with Koepka again handed a tournament invite.

He will of course miss the match play clash at Bethpage Black, after failing to qualify for Keegan Bradley’s American team.

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• Phil Mickelson weighs in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup picks

It is the first time Koepka will miss the Ryder Cup since bursting his way into the American setup in 2016.

His absence comes on the back of an underwhelming year by his usually high standards. Koepka endured his first winless season with LIV having finished 31st in the league standings.

On the major championship stage, Koepka missed three cuts in four starts after failing to make the weekend at the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open.

At the US Open, the two-time winner ended the week in a tie for 12th at six-over-par, seven shots back of J.J. Spaun.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.