Brooks Koepka will continue to try and salvage his season on the DP World Tour this week after being awarded a fourth tournament invite.

The five-time major champion has been listed as one of five players who received an exemption for this week’s FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, in Paris.

Koepka, 35, will join PGA Tour stars Corey Conners and Michael Kim in a stacked line-up at the national open, as he makes his third consecutive appearance on the circuit. Koepka’s European tour, thus far, however, has been a reflection of his season.

He missed the cut at the Irish Open earlier this month before suffering the same result at Wentworth, home of the BMW PGA Championship, last week. Koepka’s one-under total in Surrey was far closer to making the weekend than his seven-over tally at the K-Club.

It was a continuation of his form in this year’s major championships, in which Koepka made the cut only once: at the US Open. The 2023 PGA Champ finished a cumulative 27-over-par in the ‘big four’, resulting in his omission from Keegan Bradley’s US Ryder Cup team.

“I played my way off it, so I can’t be disappointed,” he said ahead of the Irish Open. “I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing.”

The 45th edition of the biennial clash – taking place at Bethpage Black, in New York – gets underway on September 26 and will be the first match without Koepka since 2014. He’s played in each of the last four Ryder Cups, winning on home soil in 2016 and 2021.

But as Team USA players prepare for the event this week, Koepka will be some 3,600 miles away in the capital of France, bidding to find some form.

“I haven’t played very good this year,” he conceded in Ireland. “It’s felt good and then it’s completely disappeared. It ebbs and flows. Golf’s crazy. You feel one minute you’re never going to find it again and then all of a sudden, it’s one swing and you’re back for six months.”

Another hanging carrot is Race to Dubai points. Koepka could still qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour play-offs, which start with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November. Albeit he would need to win either the Open de France or next month’s Alfred Dunhill Links.

Koepka will return to the Home of Golf after finishing T10 in the event last year. “I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St. Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights,” he said.

“The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic. I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, the other. Those two weeks will always be very special to me. I love links golf and St. Andrews is my favourite course in the world.”

