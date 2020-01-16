search
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe

Golf News

Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2020
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Twitter Major Championships rivalries ESPN Magazine Body Issue
Brooks Koepka

Turns out Brooks Koepka isn't just an assassin on the golf course. He's just as deadly on social media.

Exhibit A: his response to Bryson DeChambeau's criticism of his phyique.

DeChambeau, 26, took aim at four-time major winner Koepka during his latest live session on video game streaming platform Twitch.

Whilst playing Fortnite, the American - who claims to have bulked up 30 pounds since the end of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season - called out his Ryder Cup teammate's appearance in ESPN magazine's 'Body Issue' last year.

"Did you see the Body Issue?" said DeChambeau. "He didn't have any abs. I have abs."

After carding a 66 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in his first competitive round for over three months, Koepka fired back. And it is an absolutely PERFECT retort.

Out-standing.

At the time of posting, DeChambeau had yet to reply but we're going to suggest that he just shakes Koepka's hand and walks into the clubhouse.

As social media poundings go, this is a straight-up 10&8 job.

