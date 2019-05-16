Brooks Koepka has radical plan to speed up golf

Great news for everybody who hates slow play: Brooks Koepka is in your corner.



The 29-year-old, who defends the US PGA Championship this week, is so exasperated with the amount of time it takes to play 18 holes that he has come up with a somewhat radical way to fix it.

Play fewer holes.

Speaking on the latest Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka suggested making rounds shorter.



"Nobody wants to spend five-and-a-half hours out there," he said. "I would just make it 15 holes, 14 holes. Then you get to go to the 19th hole a little bit quicker.

"It gets boring from hole five through 12. You’re just like, ‘Where am I right now?’ I literally can’t tell you what happened during those holes. You kind of black out. Everything is so repetitive.”



This isn’t the first time Koepka has hit out at slow play.

Earlier this year, he described as “kind of embarrassing”, adding: “I just don't understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 seconds to hit a golf ball. It's not that hard.”