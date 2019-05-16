search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka has radical plan to speed up golf

Golf News

Brooks Koepka has radical plan to speed up golf

By Michael McEwan16 May, 2019
Brooks Koepka US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Slow play Pardon My Take Podcast
Brooks Koepka Slow Play Us Pga

Great news for everybody who hates slow play: Brooks Koepka is in your corner.

The 29-year-old, who defends the US PGA Championship this week, is so exasperated with the amount of time it takes to play 18 holes that he has come up with a somewhat radical way to fix it.

Play fewer holes.

Speaking on the latest Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka suggested making rounds shorter.

• John Daly hits back at critics of his buggy

• Why is Rickie Fowler growing a mullet?

"Nobody wants to spend five-and-a-half hours out there," he said. "I would just make it 15 holes, 14 holes. Then you get to go to the 19th hole a little bit quicker.

"It gets boring from hole five through 12. You’re just like, ‘Where am I right now?’ I literally can’t tell you what happened during those holes. You kind of black out. Everything is so repetitive.”

• Another Chamblee / Koepka feud is brewing...

This isn’t the first time Koepka has hit out at slow play.

Earlier this year, he described as “kind of embarrassing”, adding: “I just don't understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 seconds to hit a golf ball. It's not that hard.”

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - US PGA 2019

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Bethpage

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Podcast

Golf News

US PGA 2019: Final Round tee times
Brilliant Brooks Koepka cruising to major victory No.4
The mind-boggling prize money the 2019 US PGA champ will bank
The surprising past of US PGA hopeful Jazz Janewattananond...
US PGA 2019: Round 3 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
See all videos right arrow