HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins!)

Golf News

Brooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins!)

By Ryan Crombie05 February, 2021
Brooks Koepka Social media Golf fans Waste Management Phoenix Open Twitter PGA Tour Tour News
Brooks Koepka Social Media

If you're going to troll Brooks Koepka, you better be ready for the comeback, as a handful of keyboard warriors have discovered to the cost in the past 24 hours.

Koepka, one of the more active pros on social media, logged on to Twitter following his opening round 68 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and let loose in hilarious fashion.

One tweet claimed that Koepka should “start treating his fans with more respect,” by signing autographs and interacting with them.

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

• McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rules changes

Koepka, quite rightly, pointed out that this wasn’t possible in the current climate.

“Hey man, honestly it’s not possible right now due to Covid-19,” responded Koepka in a tweet. “The tournament prohibits it.”

Koepka, the winner at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2015, will be hoping to eat into the five-shot deficit currently separating him and the top of the leaderboard, as he looks to get back to winning ways for the first time since 2019.

• Bryson reveals solution to his dizziness

However, the 30-year-old still found some time to dig deeper into his  mentions. One user branded him a 'd**k', something that the American wasn’t going to let slip.

“Yeah, because I’m the one calling out people I don’t even know on Twitter,” said Koepka, lashing back.

• Ryder Cup legend heaps praise on Bob Mac

The seven-time PGA Tour winner decided to give another fan their comeuppance in sarcastic fashion.

Koepka is set to tee it up for his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open alongside compatriot Rickie Fowler and South Korean Si Woo Kim on Friday at 12:10pm local time.

