search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBrooks Koepka hits out at "no fans" proposal

Golf News

Brooks Koepka hits out at "no fans" proposal

By Michael McEwan20 April, 2020
Brooks Koepka PGA Tour coronavirus COVID-19 Charles Schwab Challenge colonial country club Pardon My Take
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has heard all about the PGA Tour’s plans to stage some upcoming events without fans – and he doesn’t like them one bit.

The tour announced last week that it intends to emerge from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus in the middle of June, unveiling a rearranged schedule.

At least the four tournaments, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial from June 11-14, are expected to go ahead behind closed doors.

• "Stay closed!" - Warning issued to UK golf clubs

• Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

Guesting on the popular 'Pardon My Take' podcast, four-time major champion Koepka gave that idea short shrift.

“It’s going to be awful without fans,” said the 29-year-old. “The energy that the fans bring, that’s what we all live for, we all strive for. It’s going to be so weird. You want to play coming down the stretch and have everyone cheering for you.

“Imagine this: you sink the putt on the last hole and no-one’s clapping. You’re just there by yourself, and you’re like ‘yes!’ Just you, your caddie and just silence.”

• European Tour will look "radically different"

• Tiger Woods: Inside his $41m mansion

Koepka also believes that the absence of spectators could impact upon scores, with players less likely to find errant shots.

“Every once in a while, we just hit some foul balls and the fans help you find it,” he added. “Guys are going to lose balls because of that.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Charles Schwab Challenge

Related Articles - Pardon My Take

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster that must end now
Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns
Popular Scottish golf club launches membership appeal
WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS!
Report: PGA Tour could need 1 MILLION COVID-19 tests

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
See all videos right arrow