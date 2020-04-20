Brooks Koepka hits out at "no fans" proposal

Brooks Koepka has heard all about the PGA Tour’s plans to stage some upcoming events without fans – and he doesn’t like them one bit.

The tour announced last week that it intends to emerge from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus in the middle of June, unveiling a rearranged schedule.

At least the four tournaments, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial from June 11-14, are expected to go ahead behind closed doors.

• "Stay closed!" - Warning issued to UK golf clubs

• Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

Guesting on the popular 'Pardon My Take' podcast, four-time major champion Koepka gave that idea short shrift.

“It’s going to be awful without fans,” said the 29-year-old. “The energy that the fans bring, that’s what we all live for, we all strive for. It’s going to be so weird. You want to play coming down the stretch and have everyone cheering for you.

“Imagine this: you sink the putt on the last hole and no-one’s clapping. You’re just there by yourself, and you’re like ‘yes!’ Just you, your caddie and just silence.”

• European Tour will look "radically different"

• Tiger Woods: Inside his $41m mansion



Koepka also believes that the absence of spectators could impact upon scores, with players less likely to find errant shots.

“Every once in a while, we just hit some foul balls and the fans help you find it,” he added. “Guys are going to lose balls because of that.”