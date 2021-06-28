Brooks Koepka: “I just can’t focus”

Brooks Koepka has said that he struggles to maintain his focus at regular tour events, unlike at major championships.



The comments from the four-time major champion come following a T5 finish at the Travelers Championship, finishing three shots off the pace.

Koepka, 31, recently admitted while at the Palmetto Championship that he struggles to bring the same energy and focus into regular tour events as he does the majors.

Despite an impressive final round of 65 at the Travelers Championship, Koepka reiterated his focus concerns speaking after his round.

“It's all mental. It's tough to focus. I'm going to be flat out honest, I can't focus,” said Koepka. “At a major, I get excited and I feel stuff on the first tee; I just struggle to do that in regular events.

“The focus and discipline is there in a major, where it's not here. I kind of go for everything.

“I'm not trying to finish second. It's just I think the majors are easier to win if you're disciplined. Out here I think there are a lot more guys that have the opportunity to win, just the way it sets up. Instead of having like three off the side, you've got five. So you got a little more room for error, and I think that's why.”

The Californian won’t have long to wait to get his major championship juices flowing once more, with the Open Championship just two weeks away.

Koepka, who will be aiming to better his T4 finish the last time out at Royal Portrush, will take a short break, before heading over to Kent.

“I think I'll probably go over maybe Friday or Saturday to get ready and see, get adjusted,” added Koepka. “Probably more for the time change than anything.”