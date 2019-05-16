Brooks Koepka: I've never been this confident

Just as it was at Augusta last month, Brooks Koepka’s name is at the top of the leaderboard after day one of the US PGA Championship.

The defending champion tamed the Black Course at Bethpage with a new course record 63 and leads by one shot from New Zealand’s Danny Lee going into the second round.

Afterwards, the 28-year-old American – bidding to win a fourth major in his last eight starts – described it as “one of the best rounds I’ve played as a professional”.

• OPINION - Why Daly shouldn't get special treatment

• US PGA 2019 - Round 2 tee times



“This is golf course is brutal,” said Koepka. “It tests every asset of your game. You've got to drive the ball straight. It's long, so you've got to hit it far and really position yourself with some of these shots in. You can't take a shot off, and that's what I love.

“If you don't have a good day, you can very easily shoot five or six-over. There's a fine line between that and a couple under out here. It's a fun golf course to play, that's for sure.”

Brooks Koepka birdies his final hole to shoot 63 and leads the #PGAChamp by four. pic.twitter.com/HAnDeKEDV7 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2019

Koepka, who had eight drives of over 300 yards in this first and bettered the field average by almost seven strokes, is a combined 47-under-par in his last five US PGA appearances.

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)



If he can maintain his lead through to Sunday, will become only the second player in the strokeplay era of the championship to successfully defend the Wanamaker Trophy. He would also hold become the first player to hold back-to-back titles at both the US Open and US PGA.



• Why is Rickie Fowler growing a mullet?



Little wonder he’s feeling good about life just now.

“I’ve never been this confident,” he added. “I'm still learning, understanding my game and I'm excited for what's to come over the next few years.”

