Brooks Koepka just shot the WORST round of his career

So far, 2020 isn't going Brooks Koepka's way.

Prior to this week, the four-time major champion had played only four times following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, his best finish a tie for 17th in the Saudi International last month.

He also gave up the No.1 spot on the Official World Golf Ranking to Rory McIlroy and has since been overtaken by Jon Rahm, too.

More recently, he missed the cut in last week's Honda Classic after a pair of 74s.

He made it to the weekend in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational - but, the way his Saturday has gone, he could perhaps be forgiven for wishing he'd had another weekend off instead.

That's because Koepka slumped to a miserable nine-over 81 at Bay Hill - his WORST ever score on the PGA Tour.

The 29-year-old opened with back-to-back bogeys. Another followed at the par-3 seventh before he doubled the ninth to be out in 41.

The rot continued with four bogeys in five holes from the turn before he carded his solitary birdie of the day at the par-5 16th - only to hand it right back with a bogey at the 17th.

It all added up to an inward nine of 40 and a thoroughly grim day at the office.

Koepka’s previous career-high score was an 80 in the second round of the 2013 Open. That was only his fourth career round on the tour. Today was his 444th.



Still, it could be worse - he could be Robert Gamez. Koepka's fellow American, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had rounds of 83 and 84 to miss the cut and finish 23-over-par... ten shots worse than his nearest challenger!